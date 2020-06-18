SKUAST-Jammu VC pays maiden visit to KVK Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Prof J P Sharma, newly appointed Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu, paid his first ever visit to Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Samba.

He was accompanied by Dr S K Gupta, Director Extension; Dr R K Arora, Associate Director Extension; Dr Deepak Kher, Director Planning and Er Iqbal Singh, Estates Officer following all the required COVID-19 guidelines.

On this occasion, Prof J P Sharma held a meeting with progressive farmers of the Samba district and laid emphasis on promotion of Integrated Farming System Model, value addition of fruits and vegetables and promotion of protected cultivation among the farming community. His discussion mainly focussed on increasing the farmers income manifold through establishing marketing linkages and branding of agriculture and veterinary products. He emphasised on cluster development approach on organic farming and impressed upon farmers that they should demarcate different clusters on organic farming and take KVK Samba technical support for its development.

Participatory seed production and processing was one of the main agenda of his discussion during interaction with the farmers. During his visit, he also planted a sapling of ornamental plant.

During the interaction with Vice Chancellor, various progressive farmers shared their experiences as well as raised some problems being faced by them during the prevailing situation of Covid-19. The farmers requested for laying thrust on milky mushroom cultivation, strawberry cultivation as well as dragon fruit in the district. Some farmers requested for training on value edition in sugarcane out of the J&K.

Dr S K Gupta, Director Extension, SKUAST-J, assured the farming community for all possible technical support from KVK Samba. Initially, Dr Vinod Gupta, Sr Scientist & Head, KVK Samba, presented a detailed report of work done by KVK for the benefit of the farming community.

After the farmers interaction, Vice Chancellor held a discussion with the scientific staff of KVK Samba and Pulse Research Sub Station, Samba. Later on, he visited the seed production farm as well as inbuilt infrastructure development going on.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, I/c PRSS Samba, Dr Sanjay Khajuria, Dr Neerja Sharma, Dr A K Sinha, Dr Brij Nandan Dr Saurav Gupta, Dr Suraj Amrutkar, Dr Amit Mahajan, Dr Shalini Khajuria along with other staff members were present during the meeting.