Scooty-lifter gang busted; 3 arrested, 34 scooties recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Jammu police achieved a major success by busting a scooty-lifter gang, arresting three members of the gang and recovering 34 scooties stolen by the gang.

This was revealed by SP North Jammu PD Nitya in a press conference held here today. SDPO City North Jammu Deputy SP Satish Kumar, SHO police station Peer Mitha Inspector Nayat Ali and Incharge police post Gujjar Nagar Sub Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday were also present on the occasion.

The SP disclosed that on June 13, a case FIR number 37/2020 under Section 379 IPC regarding scooty theft was registered at police station Peer Mitha on the written complaint of one Manohar Lal son of Gyan Chand, resident of House no 45 sector 6 Gangyal Jammu, to police post Gujjar Nagar, stating that that some unknown persons have stolen his scooty Honda Activa bearing Registration Number JK02DT-6452 from Jogi Gate, Gujjar Nagar, Jammu.

“Accordingly, investigation of the case was entrusted to Incharge police post Gujjar Nagar SI Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday. During the course of the investigation many suspects were rounded up for questioning and one Sushil Gupta son of Kastoori Lal Gupta, resident of House number 116 Shivalikpuram, Janipur, Jammu revealed his involvement in the theft and on his disclosure stolen scooty was recovered,” the officer added.

She said on the disclosure of the accused, his two acquaintances namely Deepak Sharma alias Kaka son of Krishan Lal, resident of Jindra Dhansal (Jammu) and Ajit Sharma son of Ashok Sharma, resident of Dhanu Tikri (Udhampur), involved in the racket were also arrested.

“It was prima-facie established that the accused persons were involved in many other theft cases and on their subsequent disclosures 33 more stolen scooties were recorded so far,” the officer added. She further informed that out of 33 scooties, 6 belong to cases registered in police station Pacca Danga, 7 belong to police station Bakshi Nagar, 1 each belong to police station Janipur, City and Peer Mitha while 17 vehicles are yet to be identified.

The arrest and recoveries were made by Incharge police post Gujjar Nagar under the supervision of SHO police station Peer Mitha, SDPO City North Jammu and guidance of SP North Jammu and under overall supervision of SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil.