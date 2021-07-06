SKUAST-Jammu convenes Academic Council meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Twenty second Academic Council meeting of SKUAST-Jammu was held today under the chairmanship of Vice -Chancellor Prof J P Sharma, here today.

After threadbare discussion, various agenda items were approved by the Academic Committee. The agendas of the meeting comprised of written exam in internal mode due to COVID pandemic for the second semester of academic session 2020-21, enhancement of university scholarship for students, restructuring of Faculty of Agriculture into Faculty of Agriculture and Faculty of Horticulture as per the Dean’s Committee rules and regulations, creation of Division of Fisheries, adoption of Common Academic regulation and list of courses, enhancement of tuition fee for MBA(ABM) degree programme and bifurcation of Division of Vegetable Science and Floriculture and Landscaping into Division of Vegetable Science and Division of Floriculture and Landscaping, revision in remuneration for setting of question papers and modification in regulations for written and oral comprehensive examination. The modalities for assessment of the students in different programmes and conduct of examination were also chalked out.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor emphasized that the Academic Council meetings should be conducted regularly to frame rules for modification of existing rules for improving quality of education. Further he emphasised need to accelerate progress in order to address new challenges related to excellence in academics in light of COVID 19 pandemic through the team efforts. He advised that the recommendation be implemented effectively without further delay in the interest of academic excellence.

Dr Mohd Ashraf Bhat, Professor, Plant Breeding, SKUAST-K and expert member of the meeting, stressed for encouraging the student exchange programme and faculty exchanges etc.

Earlier, agenda of the meeting was presented by Prof Jag Paul Sharma, Registrar and Member Secretary of the Academic Council. Dr S E H Rizvi, Director Education & Dean, F B Sc; Dr S K Gupta, Director Extension; Rajesh Talwar, Comptroller & Director Planning & Monitoring; Dr M S Bhadwal, Dean, F V Sc & A H; Dr Bikram Singh, Dean, FoA, Dr Bharat Bhushan, Joint Registrar (Academics), all the Heads of the Divisions of Faculties of Agriculture, Veterinary Sciences and Basic Science attended the meeting.

Dr Prashant Bakshi, Associate Professor, Fruit Science and Dr Devinder Sharma, Assistant Registrar were the rapporteurs.