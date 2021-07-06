Common Eligibility Test for job aspirants from early 2022: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 6 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh today said that a Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job aspirants will be conducted across the country from early 2022. This unique initiative undertaken with the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to Central Government jobs was scheduled to take off with the first such test before the end of this year, but is likely to get delayed on account of COVID pandemic, he said.

Speaking after the launch of e-Book Civil List-2021 of IAS officers, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Common Entrance Test is a path-breaking reform carried out by Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) to bring about “Ease of Recruitment” for young job aspirants and it will prove to be a major boon for youth, especially those living in far-flung and remote areas. This landmark reform is also a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deep and sensitive concern for the youths and his keenness to provide level playing field and equal opportunity to youth across the country, he added.

The Minister further informed that the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting Common Eligibility Test has been constituted with the approval of the Union Cabinet. NRA will conduct CET to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in Government sector for which recruitment is presently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the NRA will be a multi-agency body which will conduct the common test to screen and shortlist candidates for Group-‘B’ and ‘C’ (non-technical) posts. The most significant feature of this reform is that every district in the country will have at least one Examination Centre which would greatly enhance access to the candidates living in far-flung areas, he added.

Speaking about the e-Book IAS Civil List 2021, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the dynamic list will help in selecting the right officer for the right assignment based on available profile and is a vital source of information on the officers manning various posts for the general public. He said, the e-book IAS Civil list is an effort by the Department to contribute towards Digital India initiative of the Government of India. This effort will also ensure economic utilization of resources by reducing the burden on Government exchequer, he added.