SKUAST-Jammu and ICAR-CCRI Nagpur ink MoU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: The ICAR-Central Citrus Research Institute (ICAR-CCRI) Nagpur, Maharashtra signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu) with the aim to promote academia and research co-operation between the two institutes in the area of Fruit Sciences.

Dr Dilip Ghosh, Director, ICAR-CCRI, Nagpur and Prof J P Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, in presence of Dr A A Murkute, Principal Scientist and Dr A Thirugnanavel, Senior Scientist (Horticulture) from ICAR-CCRI, Nagpur, and Dr Pardeep Wali, Director Research, Dr A K Mondal, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Dr Sushil K Gupta, Dean Faculty of Horticulture & Forestry and Dr Amit Jasrotia, Professor & Head, Division of Fruit Science from SKUAST-Jammu.

The ICAR-CCRI (formerly known as National Research Centre for Citrus) is an institute for research in citrus fruits with the mandate to undertake research on mandarin and acid lime to increase the productivity through developing better varieties, standardizing appropriate agro-techniques, integrated pest and disease management and developing technologies for improved storage, packing processing and waste utilization. At present, ICAR-CCRI is the nodal body of citrus research in India.

Dr Ghosh stated that this partnership is aimed at facilitating a close cooperation between both the organizations and would be a milestone in the area of production of the disease-free quality planting material of Citrus in the country.

Dr Ghosh handed over 125 plants to the Head, Division of Fruit Science of the University, comprising 12 citrus varieties for plantation and evaluation under Jammu agro-climatic conditions.

Prof Sharma and Dr Ghosh also planted some species in the Citrus Block of the Division of Fruit Science at University Research Farm, Chatha. The MoU proceedings were coordinated by Dr Mahital Jamwal, Associate Director (Research) of SKUAST-Jammu.