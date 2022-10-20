2 dead, 10 injured after GREF tipper plunges into gorge at Nubra valley

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: Two persons were killed and ten others were injured when a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) tipper rolled down into a deep gorge in the Sasoma-Saser La area of Nubra valley.

According to SHO Nubra Inspector Stanzin Kongma, the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday while road construction work was under way. He said two people were killed in the mishap while 10 others suffered grievous injuries. The injured are being treated at a hospital, he added.

The officer said that the deceased were identified as Ajit Hansda son of Babushal Hansda, resident of Jarkhand and tipper driver Kuljeet Kumar son of Piyar Singh, resident of Seri Bhaderwah (Doda).

He further informed that one other person identified as Babu Murmu son of Poulus Murmu, resident of Chavkidhab (district Shabigang) were killed in another accident occurred on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, family of Kuljeet Kumar of Bhaderwah, who died in the accident, appealed the Union Minister in Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh to make arrangements to shift the mortal remains of their beloved at their native place.

Responding to their request, Dr Jitendra said that his office has asked the LG Ladakh to make arrangements to shift the mortal remains of Kuljeet Kumar from Nubra to Bhaderwah.

“My Jammu office was approached by the family of Kuljeet Singh son of Piyar Singh, resident of Seri #Bhaderwah, district Doda, who was posted in Nubra valley Ladakh and has unfortunately passed away over there. My office has immediately contacted the office of LG Ladakh and the required arrangements are being made to shift the last remains of the deceased from Ladakh to Srinagar and there from to his native place. My staff is in touch with the deceased’s family member,” the Union Minister said in a facebook post this afternoon.