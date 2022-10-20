DC Bandipora chairs District Level Implementation & Monitoring Committee meet

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Oct 20: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today chaired a meeting of District Level Implementation & Monitoring Committee (DLIMC) in his office chamber, here.

The meeting was held to recommend the Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACSs) selected by Baramulla central cooperative Bank for computerization project undertaken by Govt. of India in collaboration with Govt of UT J&K

Addressing the meeting, the DC directed concerned officers to start work on all Primary Agriculture Credit Societies in the district and keep regular monitoring on a periodic basis. He said the scheme has an extremely bright future and needs to focus on it with added dedication.

The DC stressed on proper implementation of all need based schemes in vogue in a time bound manner as per laid down specification and guidelines. He asked the concerned officers to recommend the PACS selected by the BCC Bank as per clause 3.12 of the schemes for computerization projects.

Earlier, the DC received feedback from the officers and gave directions to them regarding smooth implementation of computerization of the records of the societies.

10 Primary Agricultural Cooperative societies were approved by the chairman and are supposed to be computerized in three phases.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Assistant. Registrar Cooperative headquarter Mohammad Muqadis Bhat, District Development Manager NABARD and Chief Manager Central Cooperative Bank Baramulla.