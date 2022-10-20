Name Jammu airport as Maharaja Gulab Singh’s airport: MGSB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: Maharaja Gulab Singh Brigade (MGSB) has strongly demanded that Jammu airport be named as Maharaja Gulab Singh airport.

The Brigade is celebrating the birth anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of undivided Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh at SMGS Hospital, Shalamar Road Jammu at 9.30 am tomorrow (Oct 21).

Talking to media-persons here today, senior members of the MGSB said that Maharaja Gulab Singh Brigade is an organisation for social, religious and regional integration of the people towards prosperity and well being of the nation.

Chairman of the MGSB, Shivang Satya Gupta strongly reiterated the demand of former Union Minister Dr Karan Singh of naming and dedicating Jammu airport after the name of Maharaja Gulab Singh, that was put forth during 2017 and also proposed name of Asia’s highest Railway bridge at Reasi after the name of Maharaja Gulab Singh.

“ The historical and magnanimous achievements of Maharaja Gulab Singh laid the foundation of united India from northern frontier to the foothills of Himalayas with the integration of Kashmir and Ladakh regions with the princely state of Jammu. The descendents of great Maharaja successfully kept the state of Jammu and Kashmir together and ensured development in all the spheres. But unfortunately, the contributions of great Maharaja were forgotten by the successive Governments,” MGSB Chairman regretted.

He pointed out that a delegation of MGSB also submitting a memorandum to the Government for naming Jammu airport as Maharaja Gulab Singh Airport, as history has yet to do justice with the unmatched achievements of great Maharaja, who remained instrumental in the integration of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, up to Gilgitt-Baltistan.

Besides SS Gupta, president Rajay Jamwal and working president, Anil Singh Rakwal also spoke on the occasion.