SMVDSB grants appointment to next of kin on compassionate grounds

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 20: To enable families of two deceased employees to tide over severe crisis arising due to untimely death of bread earners, Chairman of the Shrine Board, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has approved the appointment of their widows.

Savita Rajput, wife of Late Surjeevan Singh and Anita Devi wife of Late Kuldeep Chand have been appointed in the Board invoking relaxation provision of Board’s Compassionate Appointment Policy.

In this connection, the Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg handed over the appointment orders to next of kin of the deceased employees today at Central Office, Katra. The CEO while encouraging the newly appointees, exhorted them to serve the devotees with utmost dedication and honesty.

CEO while enlisting the host of initiatives taken for the staff welfare, informed that as many as 37 candidates have been appointed on compassionate grounds as per policy in place. In addition, hardship allowance for 1450 employees posted at higher altitudes has already been enhanced by a record 45 percent after 8 years.

As regards career progression of the staff, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has recently issued orders for promotion of 131 employees who include five from Group-A, nine from Group-B and 117 from Group-C as per recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committees.

Further, as a significant measure for the welfare of employees Chairman, SMVDSB has also approved enhancement of Special Diwali incentive by 25 percent for employees of Shrine Board on the eve of Diwali for their total dedication to service of pilgrims, ensuring best possible arrangements for their comfort and well being and conduct of smooth and hassle free yatra especially the 3.50 lakh pilgrims during the preceding Navartaras.

Meanwhile, CEO also issued ‘Letters of Appreciation’ to Sham Lal and Omker Singh, Jr Sahayaks, posted at Passenger Ropeway Bhawan for dedication, devotion and honesty upholding the high traditions of the Board aimed at facilitation of the pilgrims visiting the shrine.