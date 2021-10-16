SKUAST-J organizes seminar on ‘Crop Insurance Scheme’ at IHBT Palampur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: One day inception seminar was organized on “Crop Insurance Scheme” by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) at CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) Palampur, HP.

The programme was organized under the chairmanship of Dr P L Gautam, Pro-Chancellor Career Point University and former Vice Chancellor GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar, in the presence of Prof J P Sharma, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu and SKUAST-Kashmir, Dr Sanjay Kumar Director CSIR-IHBT and Dr Jag Paul Sharma, Director Research SKUAST-Jammu.

On the occasion, two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were also signed. The first one was between SKUAST-Jammu and IHBT Palampur regarding exchange of technologies related to processing, value addition, floriculture and production of medicinal and aromatic plants while the second one was between SKUAST-Jammu and Career Point University (CPU), Hamirpur to strengthen ties related to academic and research.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr P L Gautam emphasized on prevailing common agro-ecological situations in both J&K and Himachal Pradesh. He urged to converge standardized technologies across institutions for their horizontal expansion.

Prof J P Sharma discussed the administrative arrangements of weather based insurance scheme and suggested for recording farmers’ views and interests to float farmers oriented crop insurance scheme in J&K.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Director CSIR-IHBT highlighted the technologies of his institution related to processing, value addition, floriculture and generation of planting material for medicinal and aromatic plants.

On the occasion, Dr Jag Paul Sharma, Director Research, SKUAST Jammu discussed the need for signing of MoUs between the two organizations for undertaking joint research programs essential for conservation and sustainable utilization of bioresourses of North Western Himalayas.

Dr Pawan Sharma PI (SANDEE)-ICIMOD made a detailed presentation regarding weather insurance scheme for horticulture crops.

Dr Shilpa, Assistant Professor Agricultural Economics Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Solan, Dr Punit Choudhary, Head of KVK Jammu, Dr Amit Kumar Head Division of Environment Technology IHBT, Dr Sanatsujat Singh, Head Division of Agro Technology, Dr Sukhjinder Singh, Senior Scientist Business Development Unit IHBT, Sanjeev Kumar Registrar CPU Hamirpur, Dr Lalit Mohan Gupta Professor and Head Division of Agroforestry and Dr Julie Dogra, Associate Professor Division of Food Science, were also present on the occasion.