NC synonymous with dignity, identity of J&K: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah today said NC is the only party that can restore dignity as well as protect the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering of party delegates at party office here today after re-election of Nasir Aslam Wani as provincial president (Kashmir) for the second consecutive term here today Farooq said holding the party flag high is a daunting task and that NC’s history is rife with such numerous men who held the party flag high facing many challenges. He said that it was due to the efforts of numerous NC workers that the struggle which was launched in 1931 culminated in the restoration of democracy in J&K. Farooq said NC on account of its struggle for the protection of identity and historical individuality of the people of JK, has been immortalized in the hearts and minds of people of Jammu and Kashmir. NC as a natural, legitimate and powerful voice, espouses the efforts and sacrifice of various workers, some celebrated and others whose names, despite being worthy of all the glory that there is, remain anonymous to the masses today.

“Since stepping into the shoes of his predecessors, Nasir has diligently guarded the party heirloom which it has inherited from Sher-e-Kashmir. I pass on my good wishes to him on his astounding victory,” he said.

NC president said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always withstood all malicious attempts to engineer the breaking of their unified voice in the shape of NC. “Regardless of intimidation, coercion and incessant contriving by anti-Jammu & Kashmir forces, the trust of people in it has been rising. From time-to-time people of JK have asserted their authority, ownership of JK by bringing NC to power. For us power is not the ultimate goal, it is a medium to serve our people,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to the party delegates, in-charges, District, Zonal presidents, YNC, Women’s wing functionaries Nasir Aslam Wani said that NC’s struggle for restoration of J&K people’s rights forms formidable chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that requires no corroboration and that it speaks for itself. He vowed to rise up to the expectation of the party members from Halqa to province level and give his best to the party, which he defined as the progressive soul of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion senior party leaders Ali Mohd Sagar, Ch Mohd Ramzan, Sakina Itoo, Mir Saifullah, Mubarak Gul, Mohd Syed Akhoon, Shameema Firdous, Aga Syed Mehmood and Peer Afaq Ahmed also addressed the gathering and felicitated Nasir Aslam Wani.

Senior leaders Shammi Oberoi, MP Hasnain Masoodi, Shariefudin Shariq, Javed Dar, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, GR Naaz, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Gh Mohiudin Mir, Showkat Hussain Ganie, Ishfaq Jabbar, Tanvir Sadiq, Imran Nabi Dar and Showkat Ahmed Mir were also present on the occasion.