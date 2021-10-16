BJP reviews arrangements for Amit Shah’s rally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir held meeting of its former ministers, former MLAs, former MLCs, DDCs, BDCs, Mayor, Dy. Mayor, JMC councilors and other senior leaders regarding preparations for the upcoming visit and rally of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in the Union Territory of J&K at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Click here to watch video

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina chaired the meeting being also accompanied by former State BJP president and former Dy. CM, Dr. Nirmal Singh, former State president and former Minister, Sat Sharma, former State president, Ashok Khajuria, BJP general secretary Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, DDC Bharat Bhushan, Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta and DDC Keshav Dutt.

Sham Choudhary, Sham Lal Sharma, Bali Bhagat, Chander Prakash Ganga, Rajeev Sharma, Prof. Gharu Ram, Dr. Krishan Lal, Ashwani Sharma, Priya Sethi, Vikram Randhawa, Girdhari Lal Raina, Ramesh Arora, Suraj Singh, Purnima Sharma and others were amongst the prominent BJP leaders who participated in the meeting.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting stressed that being the very first visit of Union Minister, Amit Shah after the abrogation of obnoxious Articles 370 and 35(a) the morale of the residents of J&K will be high. Considering the fact, he said the onus lies on the shoulders of senior party leaders and particularly the present or the former public representatives to carry the message to the people. He added that the present and the former public representatives have to own the responsibility that no visiting or the surrounding dwellers or commuters should face any type of difficulty during the rally hours.

Raina also discussed with them the various other responsibilities the party leaders present in the meeting have to pay particular attention for making the rally smooth and successful.

BJP leaders participating in the meeting also presented their suggestions on which the discussions were held for the better conduct of the rally. Dr. Devinder Manyal conducted the meeting proceedings.

Meanwhile, Ravinder Raina along with senior BJP leaders visited the Bhagwati Nagar ground and reviewed the rally arrangements of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to be held in Jammu on October 24.

Other BJP leaders who accompanied Ravinder Raina were former State president of the party , Sat Sharma, JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta, vice-president, Yudhvir Sethi, treasurer ,Prabhat Singh, Munish Sharma, Omi Khajuria, Sanjay Baru, Munish Khajuria, Pramodh Kaphai, Brahmjot Satti and other party leaders.