Chairman UGC meets Dr Jitendra, discusses NEP implementation in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof D P Singh today met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed the New Education Policy (NEP) implementation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the New Education Policy was long-awaited and credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to replace the 34 years old education system which, in the years to come, will prove a major move in the direction of strengthening India as a global power.

In the context of a peripheral territory like Jammu & Kashmir, said Dr Jitendra Singh, the New Education Policy had a special relevance because it provides for holistic, multi-disciplinary and broad based education with flexible study plans and focus on vocational education. This will certainly help smaller or far- flug States and Union Territories like J&K and Northeast to streamline their education system and become a part of uniform mainstream as well as that of the current global trends, he added.

Jammu & Kashmir has two Central Universities and other J&K UT Universities. After the introduction of the New Education Policy, there will be more flexibility in the existing post-graduation with authorized certification, undergraduates will have the option to choose the number of years, as per the requirement ranging from 1 to 4 years with appropriate certification. For example, certificate after one year, advanced diploma after 2 years, license after 3 years and research license after 4 years. This will enable students from different socio-economic strata to pursue their education as per their requirements and circumstances without being at any disadvantage which they might have faced while pursuing the earlier graduation and diploma courses.

Prof D P Singh informed the Minister that the New Education Policy will possibly get implemented in the next academic year. He further informed that all types of occupation and education training will be fundamental part of the higher education system in order to strengthen the base of the students for different professional pursuits. This might also help in bringing ease in seeking jobs of different nature, he said.

The emphasis will be on 2021 century key skills and flexibility in choosing the subject, he added.