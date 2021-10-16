Chairperson DDC Baramulla calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson, Baramulla today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Baig apprised the Lt Governor about various important issues pertaining to the development of her district and welfare of its people.

She also put forth the demand of granting ST status to Pahari-speaking people, besides raising salary of MGNREGA staff employed under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

The Lt Governor while listening to the demands put forth by the DDC Chairperson assured her of redressal of genuine demands on merit.

He further urged her to continue her noble endeavours of furthering issues of public welfare and development of her district.