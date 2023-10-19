Škoda Auto India expands its network to 250 customer touchpoints

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Ahead of the festive season, which is round the corner, Škoda Auto India achieved the landmark by expanding its network to 250 customer touchpoints across India today.

Speaking on the landmark, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “The Škoda growth strategy in India is about enhancing our product range and also ensuring that we are closer and more accessible to our customers. Our 250th customer touchpoint is a landmark in terms of numbers and reach across the country. We will continue to expand our network and enhance the ownership experience for our customers. This is geared towards welcoming more customers into the Škoda family, providing them with the safest cars in the market.”

Škoda Auto India’s India 2.0 Project was set in motion in 2018. With the substantial expansion of network, Škoda Auto India has also focused on Safety, Family and a Human Touch by introducing revolutionary, fully digitalised showrooms with immersive technologies that enhance the purchase experience for customers. The company offers a 4-year/100,000 km, whichever earlier, standard warranty and a host of maintenance and warranty packages that offer owners hassle-free warranties and maintenance packages of upto 8 years or 150,000 kms.

The company’s volume driving cars – the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan are instrumental in growing the Škoda brand in India. Both the cars have earned a full 5-stars in the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) for both adults and children and is the safest vehicle platform made in India.

The 250th customer touchpoint landmark was reached with the inauguration of a sales outlet in Gulbarga, Karnataka and will expand further and targets reaching 350 customer touchpoints by the end of 2024.