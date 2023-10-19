Okaya EV unveils Motofaast Scoobike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: In order to give the traditional electric scooter a new identity Okaya EV launched Motofaast, ‘Scoobike’ here today.

This design provides customers with a new experience, blending the feel of a bike in the form of a scooter while offering a comfortable ride and enhanced handling experience. With a remarkable range of 110 – 130 km on a single charge, it can achieve a maximum speed of 70 kmph based on the loading capacity. Designed with a focus on unique design & features and stringent safety standards, this product is tailored for individuals in search of a stylish, feature-rich, and secure mode of transportation.

With Okaya’s aim to revolutionize the EV ecosystem, the scooter is capable of delivering a peak power output of 2300W, and is equipped with a dual battery system with a combined capacity of 3.53 kWh, featuring the advanced LFP battery technology. This technology is highly regarded for its exceptional safety, particularly in India’s high-temperature climate.

The Scoobike comes with a 3-year/30,000 kms warranty that covers both the battery and motor.

In addition to its exceptional performance, Okaya’s Motofaast is brimming with safety, including a Combi Disc braking system for both the rear and front wheels.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anshul Gupta, MD of Okaya Electric Vehicles, said, “We’ve come to understand that, in addition to safety, our customers are seeking an array of advanced features. Our aim is to provide the latest and safest technology to our customers, whether it’s in terms of batteries or feature enhancements.”

The feature-packed Motofaast is priced at INR 1,36,999 (Ex- showroom) and will be available in seven refreshing colours: Cyan, Rusty Orange, Red, White, Silver, Matt green, and Black.