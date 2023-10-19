All-new Nexon delivered at Fairdeal Motors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: The Fleet of all new Nexon were today delivered at Fairdeal Motors Kunjwani, J&K’s one of leading automotive dealer.

The fleet of new Nexon were delivered in presence of Saleem Bakshi (Managing Director), Bhagwan Dass Gandotra (Executive Director), Rohit Gandotra and Anil Singh Jasrotia (Territory Sales Manager, Tata Motors).

Launching the new gen Nexon, Chander Singh Katoch, General Manager, Fairdeal Motors Passenger Business, said, “The Nexon brand has built a legacy of leadership, of being the best in its segment and setting the benchmark for others to follow. Nexon has unique blend of mass appeal and aspirational tone is exceptional. The new gen Nexon is a bold representation of our understanding of what our customers aspire for. Every aspect of the vehicle, from design to performance, safety to technology, features and comfort, has been elevated to a new pinnacle,” and added that we are confident that this new avatar of the Nexon will appeal to a wider audience of customers, cement its position as India’s bestselling SUV and further enrich its legacy.

The new Nexon finds multi-generation appeal across the J&K with its digital inspired design, segment-leading safety, contemporary technology and best-in class performance.

Available in four craft-fully curated personas – Fearless, Creative, Pure and Smart, and in petrol and diesel powertrains, with an introductory starting price of INR 8.09 Lakhs.

For test drive and deliveries in festival season you can visit nearest branch of Fairdeal Motors in J&K.