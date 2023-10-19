Bank of Maharashtra opens branch in Bari Brahmana

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 18: Bank of Maharashtra branch was inaugurated here today in Bari Brahmana.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Sanjay Bansal, national president, Federation of Trade and Industry of India along with other prominent people including Sanjeev Aggrawal, Sandeep Mengi, Arun Sabhrawal, Sudhir Mittal and S.K Trivedi, Zonal Manager, Ludhiana Zone along with Mohit Suri, Branch Manager, Bari Brahmana.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by Dr. Sanjay Bansal and S.K Trivedi.

A handout stated that Bank of Maharashtra, renowned for its customer-centric approach and comprehensive range of banking services, aims to empower individuals, businesses and entrepreneurs in Samba District.

The inauguration marks a significant step towards fostering economic growth, promoting financial inclusion and strengthening city’s financial infrastructure.

The event witnessed inspiring speeches from Dr Sanjay Bansal and S.K Trivedi, highlighting the importance of accessible banking services in driving economic development.

They expressed confidence in Bank of Maharashtra’s commitment to deliver innovative financial solutions and providing excellent customer service.

With its grand opening, the Bank of Maharashtra is poised to become a trusted financial institution, contributing to the growth and progress of the District.