Haier offers wide range of appliances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Haier Group—a fast-growing consumer durables company, has offered a wide range of appliances at its first and biggest showroom “M/s Amit Electronics” in Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, owners of M/s Amit Electronics (Varinder Gupta, Amit Mahajan and Vanshu Mahajan) said that Haier is the world’s number 1 brand of major appliances for 14 consecutive years, as per Euromonitor International.

They informed that the company initiated its commercial operations in India in February 2003 and offers a wide range of products across categories like Refrigerators, Air conditioners, Washing Machines Wine Cellars, Deep Freezers, Water Heaters, LED TVs and commercial Air Conditioners.

Varun Sharma AGM – Haier J&K and HP said, “The Company is also the world’s number 1 brand in Refrigeration appliances, Home Laundry appliances, Freezer and Wine Chillers. Known for introducing innovative products in India and the world, Haier is best recognized for its revolutionary products such as Bottom Mounted (BMR) and French door Refrigerators with smart convertible sections, Washing Machines, innovations like Self Clean Technology (SCT) and Near Zero Pressure (NZP), Water Heaters with shockproof technology and many other customer-inspired innovations”.

Sharma said Haier India also won the prestigious ‘Make in India Award’ for Excellence under the consumer durables category in the year 2015 for its contribution to the growth of the country’s economy.