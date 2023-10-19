MHA, CID J&K organize prog for NPOs on terror financing

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 18: CID Wing of J&K Police organized a one day outreach program on combating misuse of vulnerable Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) for terror financing (TF) at PCR Kashmir today jointly with the Union Ministry of Home Affiars.

The purpose behind the program was to create awareness among the office bearers of different NPOs of Kashmir valley against their potential misuse for terror financing by various terrorist organizations based in J&K or elsewhere as it has been observed in some cases in recent past.

About 50 functionaries of different Kashmir based NPOs participated in the program, which was co-chaired by Omprakash Singh, JDD MHA New Delhi and Farooq Qaiser, SSP (FIU) CID Hqrs J&K, in which experts from MHA, New Delhi interacted with the participants over vide range of topics including FATF provisions vis-a-viz NPOs, Income Tax provisions related to charitable organizations, misuse of NPOs for terror financing etc.

Besides, they also gave power point presentations containing case studies on the subject to the participants who were highly appreciative of the whole exercise. The participants keenly listened to the speakers during the program and also put forth their doubts and queries which were duly addressed. Such programmes, which were earlier held in the UT as part of the ongoing process, are for the first time being held by J&K Police jointly with MHA.

Nitish Kumar, IGP CID J&K opined that the NGOs are doing a commendable job on various social and developmental fronts in Kashmir. However, they need to be extra cautious and vigilant so that unscrupulous elements don’t misuse their platforms for illegal purposes like terrorist financing and human trafficking. SSP (FIU) CID Hqrs J&K presented vote of thanx on the ocassion.

R R Swain, Special DG CID J&K said a similar program for Jammu based NPOs shall be held in DPL Jammu on Oct 20.