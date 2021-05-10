SKIMS Soura suspends OPD service in view of COVID-19 surge

SRINAGAR: The Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has closed its Out-Patient Department (OPD) service in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge.

Quoting PRO SKIMS, Kulsoom Bhat confirming the development, that emergency services at the institute will function normally.

The Institute has decided to start tele-consultation for specialties including general medicine, neurosurgery, cardiology, endocrinology and neonatology.

The institute on April 8 this year ordered closure of all non-emergency surgeries and admissions to cater to the increasing load of Covid-19 patients. (KNO)