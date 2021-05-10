Covid-19 Surge: Train services to remain suspended till May 16

SRINAGAR: The authorities in Kashmir announced the suspension of train services from tomorrow (May 10) till May 16 due to rise in Covid-19 cases in the valley.

Chief area manager railways Saqib Yousuf said that train services will be suspended from tomorrow (May 10) till May 16 evening.

He said as of now they have directions to suspend the train services for one week, which can be extended further as per the situation.

Saqib said that the decision has been taken on requisition of the J&K government in view of surge in Covid-19 cases.

He added that despite lockdown the train service was running with around 50 per cent of the total capacity. (KNO)