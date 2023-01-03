Six terror victims cremated amid tearful, emotional scenes in Dhangri

Bandh observed in parts of Doda, Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 3: Emotional and tearful scenes were witnessed as mortal remains of six people including two minor cousins who were killed in twin terror incidents at Upper Dhangri area of Rajouri district were cremated at their native village this morning.

Hundreds of sobbing mourners – relatives, friends and neighbours – queued up with flowers and wreaths to pay their last respects to the mortal remains at the Government Higher Secondary School, Upper Dhangri, where the bodies were kept for the night.

Amid slogans by the people against militants and Pakistan who took out processions, the bodies of the terror attack were brought to the cremation ground for last rites.

Many family members of the terror victims are still admitted in the Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Rajouri having received bullet and splinter injuries in firing by the militants on January 1 and IED blast the next day.

The bodies of four-year-old Vihan Sharma, 16-year-old Samiksha Sharma, Satish Kumar (45), Deepak Kumar (23), Pritam Lal (57) and Shishu Pal (32) were cremated in six pyres lined up at Dhangri cremation ground.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, BJP UT chief Ravinder Raina, Additional DGP Jammu Mukesh Singh and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar besides other senior officers of Army, civil and police administration, leaders of various political parties, social and religious organizations and people from surrounding villages attended the last rights.

Senior officers laid wreath at the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the departed persons.

The cremation took place amid tight security arrangements. Security has been beefed up in and around Rajouri city and adjoining areas, officials said.

Cordon and search operations are on to track down militants involved in the killings, they said.

Police has announced Rs 10 lakh award to anyone who share specific information regarding the militants involved in the gruesome attacks.

Meanwhile, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) led by senior officer visited Dhangri village this afternoon to conduct initial investigation into the terror incidents that also left 11 injured on Sunday and Monday.

The two cousins were killed when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off on Monday. On Sunday evening, militants opened fire on three houses in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six.

In Kishtwar district, a bandh was observed today in protest against the attacks.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was partially off the roads in the town.

“Sanatan Dharam Sabha gave a bandh call to protest against the killings. It was aimed to sensitise the Government about the security and safety of the people,” a leader of the organisation said.

Bandh was also observed in parts of Doda, Bhaderwah, Thathri and Gandoh in Doda district on the call of various organizations including the Sanatan Dharam Sabha.

At several places, people took out processions denouncing the killings and demanding stern action against the militants responsible for dastardly act.

In Poonch, several organizations including Beopar Mandal, Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have given call for bandh in Poonch tomorrow.

The district administration has deployed Duty Magistrates at different places to ensure maintenance of law and order during the bandh.

Meanwhile, police and security forces continued search operations in different parts of Rajouri district to track the militants. However, no breakthrough has been achieved so far.