Situation In Rajouri-Poonch Matter Of Concern; Army Enhancing Deployment: Gen Pande

New Delhi, Jan 11: The situation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri-Poonch region is a matter of “concern” and enhancing deployment of troops, boosting intelligence apparatus and reaching out to local people are part of measures being initiated to contain terrorist activities in the area, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande said on Thursday.

At a press conference, he also said he has conveyed an unambiguous message to the soldiers and commanders that there will be “zero tolerance” to human rights violations and they must operate in a professional manner.

Three civilians were killed in Poonch last month allegedly during questioning by the Army in connection with an ambush of Army personnel by militants. Four Army soldiers were killed in the ambush.

“The situation in Poonch-Rajouri has been an issue of concern to us,” Gen Pande said.

It is learnt that the terrorists operating in the Rajouri-Poonch area are very well-trained in carrying out terror attacks and ambushes.

The Army Chief said his force is focusing on strengthening the human intelligence which includes synergising the Army’s efforts with other agencies, adding having support of the locals is also “extremely crucial” in anti-terror operations.

“We have already taken follow up action,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff said the Army is also looking at strengthening the ability to use technology to gather intelligence.

“We have enhanced our deployment and also reoriented some of the units,” he said.

At the same time he said the troops have been told to operate professionally.

“My guidance to soldiers and commanders is unambiguous — in terms of respect for human rights, there will be zero tolerance for any actions on that account,” he said.

“We have clearly laid out guidelines spelling out what you (Army personnel) must do and what you must not do in those areas and for the soldiers to be able to (operate)in a professional manner,” Gen Pande said.

He said there has been an increase in terrorist activities in Rajouri-Poonch region in the last five-six months.

“In the last five to six months, in Rajouri and Poonch, there has been an increase in terrorism. Terrorism in that area was eradicated in 2003 and peace was there till 2017-18,” he said.

“Because of the situation in the valley getting normal, this is one area, our adversaries have been active in, in terms of abetting terrorism, encouraging proxy tanzeems in operating in this area,” he said.

The Army Chief said 45 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years. (Agencies)