Sinha calls on Rajnath, briefs him on LoC situation in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him the militancy related situation as well as the prevalent scenario on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha was in the Union capital and could meet some more Ministers also. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was preoccupied today with his Address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Though there was no official statement either by the Defence Ministry or by the Lieutenant Governor’s Office on what transpired at the meeting, sources said Sinha briefed Rajnath Singh about frequent ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army on the LoC in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri and Baramulla and Kupwara in the Kashmir valley.

Sinha was with the Defence Minister for more than half an hour.

Pakistan army has been regularly resorting to ceasefire violations along the LoC especially in Rajouri and Poonch districts with a view to facilitate infiltration attempts by the trained militants. However, Army has successfully thwarted all such intrusion bids which were undertaken by the militants with the backing of Pakistan army under the cover of heavy firing and shelling.

Indian Army has inflicted heavy casualties and infrastructural damages on Pakistan side in retaliatory action.

While the administration has already constructed number of bunkers both along the Line of Control and International Border, some more are in the pipeline in view of increased shelling and firing by the Pakistani troops.