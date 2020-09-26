DC flags off Quick Loan Shoppee van of HDFC Bank

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 26: HDFC Bank has launched the Quick Loan Shoppee (QLS) van in Jammu region.

Beginning from Kathua district, the van will travel across different locations in Jammu region, before moving onto Srinagar.

In Jammu region, the van will travel to Kathua industrial area, Pathwal, Samba, Vijaypur, Ranbir Singh Pora, Miran Sahib, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Udhampur-Town Hall, Dhar Road, Reasi and Katra.

The QLS van was flagged off by O.P Bhagat, DC Kathua, in presence of Sameer Raina, cluster head, HDFC Bank and Vikas Kumar, Branch Manager, Kathua.

A handout of the bank stated that objectives of QLS is to educate shopkeepers, farmers, citizens and others on precautions and safety measures to be taken against COVID, to educate citizens on safe banking measures under Secure Banking and to create awareness on the offers of the Bank like car/two-wheeler and consumer durable loans.

“QLS van will be parked in the vicinity of our branches located in semi-urban and rural locations of Jammu region. With digital banking, it is also important that people are aware of safe banking tips to avoid falling prey to fraudsters,” said Sachin Mahajan, Circle Head HDFC Bank.

As part of the effort to provide digital banking with minimal human touch, the bank has launched Insta-account opening and also bio metric KYC at branches.