Sindhu races to semis of BWF World C’ships

BASEL (SWITZERLAND): India star shuttler PV Sindhu sailed to the semi-final after beating second Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the BWF World Badminton Championships here on Friday.

Fifth seed Sindhu prevailed over Tai Tzu 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 a game that lasted for 71 minutes.

This is fifth occasion when Sindhu has reached the semi-finals of the World Championships. Earlier she won silver in 2017, 2018 while in 2013, 2014 took bronze. (AGENCIES)