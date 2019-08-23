Code on Wages 2019 becomes a reality; minimum wage for 50 cr workers on the anvil

NEW DELHI: The Code on Wages 2019, which paves the way for the introduction of mandatory minimum wages at the national level for 50 crore workers, has become a reality now.

The Government has notified the Code after it received assent from the President of India on August 8.

The Lok Sabha on July 30 had cleared The Code on Wages Bill, 2019, followed by the Rajya Sabha’s nod on August 2.

The Bill enables the Government to introduce the minimum wages for workers besides addressing issues such as delay in payment of wages to employees.

The Code has subsumed four labour laws — Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Wages Act, Payment of Bonus Act and Equal Remuneration Act. After the enactment of the Code, all the four Acts stand repealed. (AGENCIES)