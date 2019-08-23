Modi Govt has rewritten grammar of change: Shah

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi Government has rewritten the grammar of change, with dozens of signature policy initiatives which have brought significant improvement in people’s lives and also “pitchforked” India as a global growth engine.

The Union Home Minister also took a swipe at the Congress, saying it has had eight opportunities to serve India with full majority governments, but not even 10 of their measures stand out for ushering in transformational change.

In an article that appeared in The Times of India on Friday, Shah said the Modi Government attached importance to the business community as the Prime Minister has always believed that a country cannot advance if “the business community does not lead this progress”. (AGENCIES)