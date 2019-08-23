Home, vehicle, other retail loans to become cheaper: FM

NEW DELHI: The Government on Friday announced a slew of measures to ensure that loans for home, vehicles and consumption goods become cheaper and widely available through banking and non-banking finance companies.

Addressing the media here, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that banks will pass on RBI rate cut benefits to borrowers through MCLR reduction.

She said that banks will launch repo rate and external benchmark-linked loan products that will lead to reduced easy monthly installments for housing, vehicle and other retail loans. (AGENCIES)