Govt unveils measures to support auto sector, boost demand

NEW DELHI: In a bid to address slowdown in the auto sector, the Government on Friday announced a slew of measures including lifting ban on purchase of vehicles by Government departments, and allowing additional 15 per cent depreciation on vehicles acquired from now till March 2020.

Also, BS-IV vehicles purchased up to March 2020 will remain operational for the entire period of registration, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Centre will lift the ban on purchase of new vehicles for replacing all old vehicles by Government departments, and consider various measures including scrappage policy to boost demand, she said.

Besides, both electric vehicles (EVs) and Internal Combustion Vehicles (ICV) will continue to be registered. (AGENCIES)