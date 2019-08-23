Hope India get past big games and win ICC trophy in next two years: Ganguly

MUMBAI: Sourav Ganguly on Friday hoped the reappointment of the familiar Ravi Shastri as head coach will help India prevail in the “big games” and break the jinx of not winning a major ICC tournament in recent years.

Shastri was recently reappointed for two years by the Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

“Ravi has been around for a while, five years he’s completed so he’s got an extension for two more years. Hopefully now India can go all the way in the two upcoming tournaments that are coming up, which is the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy which has now become a T20 format,” Ganguly said.

“So I hope they do well, they’re doing well, they get to the semi-finals. (AGENCIES)