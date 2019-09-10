Simrandeep, Jeet Lal, Angchok call on Governor

Addl salary for SMVDSB sanitation staff announced

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 10: Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, met Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman of the Shrine Board, at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar today.

The Chairman of the Shrine Board complimented the CEO and all employees of the Board, particularly the sanitation staff, for providing cleanliness and hygienic facilities to the pilgrims and bringing recognition to the Board at the national level.

As an encouragement to the dedicated team of sanitation staff, the Governor announced one week’s additional salary for the sanitation staff as a special one-time incentive. He hoped that this will further motivate them to continue to strive for bringing all round excellence in providing best facilities and services to the pilgrims visiting the Holy Shrine.

It is pertinent to mention that the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, adjudged Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine as the Best Swachh Iconic Place in the country and the CEO of the Shrine Board received the award from the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at a function held in New Delhi on 6th of this month.

Jeet Lal Gupta, Chairman, State Commission for Backward Classes also met Governor and briefed him about the initiatives undertaken by the Commission for welfare of backward classes including steps being taken to identify and recommend to the Government various areas of Kargil, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara etc (which have earlier been left out) for inclusion in the list of ALC.

He further informed that the Commission has finalised recommendations in respect of deprived communities and shall be furnished to the Government shortly.

Governor appreciated the efforts of Gupta for securing interests of backward classes and urged him to work devotedly for their welfare.

Tsering Angchok, Member, J&K Public Service Commission also met Governor and briefed him about the to-date functioning of the J&K PSC and the continuing improvements being made by the Commission in the timely conduct of various examinations and efforts underway to fill vacancies in Government jobs.

Governor emphasized the high importance of the Commission maintaining unimpeachable standards and urged Sh. Angchok to ensure timely conduct of exams and interviews and selection of candidates with greater transparency and efficiency.