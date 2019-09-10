Villagers protest against encroachment of State land

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 10: The villagers of Tge in Panchayat Padyari held a protest demonstration against the encroachment of nearly four Kanals of State land.

Tge villagers including women led by Sarpanch Madhu Kumari assembled in the village and held a protest demonstration against the land encroacher and district administration for its failure in tightening its noose on land grabbers.

They raised the slogans against the Revenue Department who was not taking action to vacate the four Kanals of State land encroached by the land grabber. While addressing Sarpanch, Madhu Kumari said the cremation ground of village have nearly four Kanals of State land. A big portion of land is illegally encroached by a local brick kiln owner who is dumping the bricks on the State land.

She said despite the repeated requests made to land encroacher and Revenue Department officials no one is ready to vacate the land. She said that we want to develop the village as the Government has allotted the funds to Panchayats for village development.

The Sarpanch said that the land is in illegal possession of mafia, how can the development works be started in the village. She however appreciated the role of Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Dr Raghav Langer against land encroachers and demanded the same action be taken against the land grabber of their village. The villagers appealed the Deputy Commissioner for taking the necessary action to make free the land from the clutches of land mafia.