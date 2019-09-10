Expedite acquisition of land for new degree colleges: Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 10: Divisi-onal Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma today convened a meeting to review the land acquisition cases of newly sanctioned degree colleges in Jammu division and other related issues.

Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with concerned officers joined the meeting through video conferencing whereas ADC Jammu, Rishpal Singh, Sub Divisional Magistrate, R S Pura, Marh, Akhnoor, Chowki Choura, Principals of GDCs, Nagrota, Sidhra, Jourian, Kunjwani, MAM College, GCW Gandhi Nagar and other concerned officers attended the meeting in person.

All Deputy Commissioners briefed the Div Com about the current status of land acquisition for degree colleges in their respective districts.

The meeting was informed that the land for newly sanctioned degree colleges has been identified in all the districts and the process of transfer of land is in progress.

The Div Com directed the DCs to expedite the process of acquisition and hand over the land to concerned department for construction of degree colleges at the earliest.

DC Ramban informed that the land has been identified for the colleges in the district, except Ukhral as there is no suitable state land available and the district administration is in process to acquire private land for the same.

DC Samba apprised the Div Com that the classes are functional in Ghagwal, Vijaypur and Ramgarh while land has been identified in Purmandal area.

DC Reasi informed that the revenue papers have been prepared for the sanctioned colleges land and district administration is working on handing over the land to the concerned department.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also discussed land related issues of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and identification of land for establishment of poultry estate.