Simple Energy launches electric scooter Simple ONE; price starts at Rs 1.45 lakhShoolagiri

(Tamil Nadu), May 23: Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup Simple Energy on Tuesday officially launched its maiden electric scooter, Simple ONE, at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh, almost 21 months after the unveiling.

However, the model with a 750W charger will be available at a price of Rs 1.58 lakh, the company announced at the launch.

The company had unveiled the vehicle globally on August 15, 2021.

According to the company, it will start deliveries in the upcoming days with Bengaluru to begin with, and added that it will also focus on ramping up its retail operations in the next 12 months by being present in 40-50 cities, through a network of 160-180 retail stores in these cities.

“We are excited to commence our journey in the competitive Indian auto landscape and we will continuously focus on evolving ourselves through insights and learning that we gather from the industry,” said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy.

Going forward the company’s biggest priority will be to facilitate quick deliveries for customers who have been patiently waiting for the vehicle.

The company said its maiden offering has undergone a series of improvement cycles based on the initial feedback received and is finally ready to make a mark on the roads in the country.

Simple ONE will now be equipped with fixed and removable (portable) batteries, delivering a range of 212 kms in Indian driving conditions (IDC), making it the longest range electric two-wheeler in the domestic market.

Besides, the vehicle will also be the first e-scooter to come with a thermal management system, developed collaboratively with IIT-Indore, helping mitigate any thermal runaways.

“Simple ONE is equipped with an amalgamation of exciting features, extended range, and superior comfort levels. We are confident that it possesses all capabilities that are required to disrupt the market,” said Shreshth Mishra, Co-Founder, Simple Energy.

Early this year, the company inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu with an installed annual capacity of around 5 lakh units per annum. (PTI)