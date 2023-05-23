Aries : You are brimming with ideas and will be ready to share them with anyone who wants to benefit from them. You are in a loving and generous mood. If you are planning to convince your grandmother to go in for a makeover at a beauty parlour, Ganesha gives you the thumbs-up.

Taurus : It is quite possible that today, you will remain decisive and determined on new joint ventures, predicts Ganesha. The results may fall below your expectations in the afternoon. Fight off stress with a candlelight dinner with your sweetheart, says Ganesha.

Gemini : There are indications that your aggressive spirit and antagonistic trait will come to the fore today, says Ganesha. This may have a negative effect, but today you can even get away with murder! You will, in fact, get much-awaited good news at the workplace. At home, you will be at your playful and imaginative best.

Cancer : Far and near relatives may give you a reason to be happy today, foretells Ganesha. Although there are thick chances of you getting involved in some uncalled for misunderstanding or conflict with your associates, you can expect to get a boost and advancement in the work arena. Maybe, some jealous vibes from colleagues will come your way. It is also a good day for gaining momentum and progress on the personal front. Make the most of the benign stars!

Leo : Do not underscore your influence and importance today, says Ganesha. You hold the key to many doors, and hence, your ability to influence people is at its strongest today. In business, this means that you have a major role to play in new deals. But remember that you merely hold the keys, you cannot predict what lies behind each door. So do not let disappointment cloud your mind if outcomes fall below your expectations. In any case, your disappointment shall not last because come evening, the stars take you on a wonderful candlelit dinner with your sweetheart.

Virgo : Ganesha foretells that you will take a fascination for the handicrafts trade today. People will marvel at how you manage to work up that determination and devotion to work as well as at home. Ganesha suggests that you strengthen the bonds with your beloved and make hay while the sun shines.

Libra : Ganesha says today you will like to do something special in a subject that interests you. Past incidents or memories will flash in your mind today. Today you will be able to tell what is in your heart and mind to a special person. Ganesha wishes you a happy and joyous day.

Scorpio : Today, you may be at your creative best and encourage various forms of arts. If the passion grows, you may even consider taking lessons in classical music or dance. Love is in the air during the evening. Ganesha foresees a romantic dinner and drive with your beloved.

Sagittarius : Ganesha foresees an action-packed day for you, today. Your work may demand shooting innovative ideas to work on the new projects in the pipeline. And good news is that you will live up to your superiors’ expectations. You spare some time for family, friends and relatives towards the end of the day.

Capricorn : Today, you’ll open a mix bag of surprises, opportunities, challenges, and not-so good fall of events. You’ll have a tendency of letting the noticeable details fall between the cracks at work. This is certainly not a good trait to have, however, it will not harm you much. As the day progresses, you’ll encounter a delightful surprise, feels Ganesha.

Aquarius : You will be on the cloud nine today! With efforts getting recognised and rewarded, you are motivated to beat your on standards and raise the bar. Not that you have not worked hard, but at work, you may have to put in more efforts as your bosses expect you to be more efficient and productive. Keep yourself grounded, advises Ganesha.

Pisces : It is a very favorable day for artists, interior designers and architects, says Ganesha. Not only will you find work but you will also be able to achieve the creative satisfaction you have been craving for in your projects. People of marriageable age will find a suitable partner. Ganesha advises you to make full use of the opportunities while luck is on your side.