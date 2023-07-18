Sildhar Becomes 1st Panchayat In Ramban District To Bag ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Certification Under JJM

RAMBAN, Jul 18: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam today inspected works completed under the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Panchayat Sildhar.

The DC was accompanied by Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti, Rajeev Gai; AEE, Rocky Mahajan, JE, Sarpanch, Anita Kumari, Project management unit officers, officers of Implementation Support Agencies (ISA) and other stakeholders.

Chairing Maha Gramsabha at Sildhar, the DC informed that a total of 88 JJM schemes are being executed in district Ramban for providing functional Tap Water connections to every household.

The DC Ramban said that Sildhar has become the 1st Panchayat to have completed ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certification in the district, where the functional tap water connection has been provided to every household. He congratulated the Sarpanch, civil society and the beneficiaries of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme for achieving the milestone. He also hailed Executive Engineer, AEE, JE, and team of project management and other officers of ISA for ensuring 100% FHTC coverage in Panchayat Sildhar.

The DC also urged participants to be a part of the campaign “Catch the Rain, where it falls, when it falls’ to capture, store and conserve the rain water and other rejuvenation methods to rejuvenate and protect natural springs from getting dry. He hailed local PR Anita for her commendable work in promoting Jal Jeevan Mission and asked other PRIs to promote water conservation as a community movement.

He informed that many other Panchayats of the district are on last mile coverage to achieve the target of Har Ghar Jal certification.