Sikhs got justice under Modi’s regime after 40 years: RP Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: The BJP’s national spokesperson, RP Singh, on Sunday said that Sikh community, the most nationalist community, got justice under the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s regime after a long struggle of forty years and hoped that Jagdish Tytler would be given an exemplary punishment in Modi’s tenure.

This was stated by RP Singh after offering Ardas at Gurudwara Chad Di Kalan in Jammu today. “I welcome the decision of the CBI court to initiate proceedings against Tytler,” RP Singh said, while adding, “I also provided a video to the court in which Tytler has confessed of killing over 100 Sikhs”.

“Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar was sentenced during Modi regime and Tytler will also be given the punishment which as per law he deserves for this heinous crime during PM Modi’s tenure,” RP Singh said.

Singh said that attack on Akal Takht was carried out to win elections and added, “I have also brought in public domain the video of Rajeev Gandhi saying Jab Bada Ped Girta Hai To Dharti Hilti Hai”.

“Dhingra Committee in its report had said that there was some ‘invisible hand’ in the 84 riots,” RP Singh said, adding “I have filed a petition demanding that the ‘invisible hand’ behind the 84 riots must be made public.

“We all know which party has its symbol Hand, Singh said. “Former RAW Chief, GB Sidhu, has also mentioned in his book that police, judiciary and administration compromised in 84 riots against Sikhs,” Singh said.

The former RAW Chief, RP Singh said, “also mentioned in his book that Rajeev Gandhi, Arun Nehru and Kamalnath used to hold meetings on how to target Sikhs during 84 riots”.

Singh said that Sikh community, the most nationalist community, got justice during PM Modi’s regime. “The Guruvani of Baba Nanak Dev is being translated in many Indian languages after the initiative of PM Modi led Government,” Singh said, adding, “With the initiative of UNESCO, Guruvani is also being translated in many foreign languages”.

The translation has been completed in Spanish language, he said. The BJP’s national spokesperson said that due to efforts of Modi Government ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ is celebrated in 190 countries of the world.

“Apart from 190 countries, ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ is also celebrated in all the States of the country due to efforts of Modi Government,” RP Singh said, adding, “It is a matter of pride for the Sikh community”.