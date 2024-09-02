Reddy flags off 6 vans to make people aware about Modi Govt achievements

BJP gives momentum to campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Giving momentum to its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP on Sunday flagged off six (6) vans for making people aware about BJP Government’s achievements, various welfare schemes, development works, both completed and ongoing besides future programmes of the party.

The six vans were flagged by Union Minister and J&K election Incharge, G Kishan Reddy today from Hotel Ritz in presence of many senior leaders of the party.

These six vans are equipped with high-tech audio and video system, BJP’s campaigning material i.e pamphlets mentioning achievements, various welfare schemes, development works carried out in the ten years besides of BJP Government’s future programmes.

These vans will cover each nook and corner of each Assembly segment going to polls in the first phase. J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina, Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Ministers, Dr Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta and other leaders of the BJP and scores of workers were also present on the occasion.

The vans were flagged off amid slogans from the enthusiastic workers and leaders like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ ‘BJP Zindabad-2’ etc.