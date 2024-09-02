CEO reviews Assembly Election preparedness in Pulwama, Budgam

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, Sept 1: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, Pandurang K Pole, today visited Pulwama to review the preparedness ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Election Officer (DEO) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom; SSP Pulwama, P.D. Nitya; SSP Awantipora Aijaz Ahmad, Returning Officers (ROs), Deputy District Election Officers, District and Assembly Nodal Officers.

DEO Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom briefed the CEO on the various processes of election viz completion of the nomination process, security arrangements and training provided to polling staff.

Dr Qayoom presented a detailed overview through a presentation, covering key aspects of the election process across the district’s four Assembly Constituencies (ACs). He also briefed the CEO about the establishment of 481 polling stations across 340 locations, serving a total of 407,692 electorates.

It was also given out that 16 special polling stations and 2 unique polling stations have been established, with a focus on ensuring accessible voting for all.

It was informed that sufficient EVMs and VVPATs, along with adequate buffer stock have been arranged, besides a detailed transport plan and human resource deployment are in place.

On the occasion, SSP Pulwama and SSP Awantipora presented the law and order arrangements, man-power distribution and the security grid for the district. Special Security Teams and Flying Squads will operate round the clock.

The DEO outlined the Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at polling stations, including seating arrangements considering weather conditions and additional rooms for voters.

CEO directed all ROs to ensure the availability of potable water, sanitation facilities and the completion of a plantation drive at polling stations.

PK Pole emphasized transparency and inclusivity, highlighting measures like home voting for the elderly and differently-abled, extensive Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities and the setting up of special women-only polling stations.

The CEO later, visited the counting halls and strong room at Government Degree College for Women, Pulwama to review arrangements.

He also participated in a Mega SVEEP program at Government Degree College Boys, Pulwama, where he engaged with students and citizens, stressing the importance of voter turnout and democratic participation.

Meanwhile, CEO visited Budgam district to oversee preparations for the forthcoming legislative Assembly Elections.

The visit encompassed various activities like inspection of MCMC, Control Room, Counting Centre and Strong Rooms at the district headquarter.

During the visit, the CEO also chaired a meeting with all stakeholders and reviewed Assembly wise arrangements and preparations for the smooth conduct of election in all five assembly segments of the district. He stressed on the importance of strict adherence to guidelines, timelines for the Model Code of Conduct and media monitoring.

The CEO urged all stakeholders to maximize voter turnout through door-to-door campaigns under SVEEP initiative. He also directed for formation of booth-level committees and emphasized on expenditure monitoring.

During the meeting, DEO Budgam, Akshay Labroo concerned ROs and Nodal Officers briefed the CEO about arrangements related to elections in the district.