Aarti Chowdhary’s ‘Luxury of Kashmir’ named most promising fashion brand

Excelsior Correspondent

LUCKNOW, Sept 1: The New Age Business Summit 2024, held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lucknow, celebrated excellence and innovation with the theme “Inspire, Integrate, Innovate.”

Organized by The Global Triumph Foundation and The Business Ascent, the event drew over 200 business leaders and educators from across India.

During the summit, two notable women from Jammu were recognized for their achievements.

Varuna Anand, sole proprietor of The Splendor of Kashmir, was honored as “Women Entrepreneur of the Year” for her remarkable entrepreneurial journey, with Aarti Chowdhary accepting the award on her behalf.

Aarti Chowdhary’s fashion brand, Luxury of Kashmir, was also awarded the title of “Most Promising Fashion Brand,” recognizing her commitment to promoting fusion apparel that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion demands.

The summit featured distinguished guests, including Prof (Dr) Dinesh Sharma, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Member of Parliament, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Jitendra Kumar Dubey, Additional DCP, Commissionerate Lucknow.

Other eminent speakers included Dr PK Rajput, Former Vice President of Cadila Pharmaceuticals, and Prof (Dr) Punit Kumar Dwivedi, Vice-Chancellor (Proposed), University of Indore.

A highlight of the event was the launch of The Business Ascent magazine by Prof (Dr) Dinesh Sharma and Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

The summit also featured a panel discussion on “The Role of Resilience in Nurturing an Entrepreneurial Mindset,” where experts shared valuable insights.

Aarti Chowdhary’s Luxury of Kashmir not only emerged as an industry leader but also earned her a feature on the cover of The Business Ascent magazine, marking a significant milestone in her journey.