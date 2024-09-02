Sanjeev Caterers expands culinary empire with launch of “Kiyaan by Anuthan” in Janipur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Sanjeev Caterers, renowned for its popular dining destinations like “Anutham,” “Amantran,” “By The Woods,” and the establishment of Jammu & Kashmir’s first microbrewery, has added yet another gem to Jammu’s culinary landscape with the launch of “Kiyaan by Anutham.”

This new dining experience, located in Janipur, was inaugurated by the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar. Situated on the 3rd and 4th floors of the V-Mart building, next to the SDM Office near Main Stop, “Kiyaan by Anutham” is set to become a culinary landmark in the city. Continuing the tradition of excellence associated with Sanjeev Caterers, this new venue offers a fresh and innovative dining space designed to cater to the diverse tastes of Jammu’s food enthusiasts.

With a seating capacity of 150 guests, “Kiyaan by Anutham” boasts both indoor and outdoor dining options, making it an ideal spot for everything from intimate dinners to larger gatherings. The restaurant also features a dedicated space for private parties and special events, ensuring it can accommodate a wide range of occasions.

The menu at “Kiyaan by Anutham” highlights traditional Indian cuisine, prepared with the finest ingredients and infused with the creative flair that has become synonymous with Sanjeev Caterers. Alongside a variety of authentic dishes, the restaurant offers a selection of soft beverages and other food options, promising a memorable dining experience for all patrons.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from the people of Jammu,” said Sanjeev Prabhakar, owner of Sanjeev Caterers. “With ‘Kiyaan by Anutham,’ we aim to provide another unique and delightful dining option to the community. We look forward to welcoming our patrons to this new space, where we hope they will create many more cherished memories.”

As Sanjeev Caterers continues to enhance the city’s dining landscape, “Kiyaan by Anutham” is poised to become a go-to destination for food lovers across Jammu.