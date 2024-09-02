Creative collaboration crucial for staying relevant: Venketrama Raja

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: P.R. Venketrama Raja, the Chairman of the Ramco Group of Companies (RGC) today called upon students to engage in creative collaboration to stay relevant.

While delivering the 38th Convocation Day address at SASTRA Deemed University, Venketrama Raja said that it is technology that will make India grow to a $30 trillion economy by 2047, so the students should engage in creative collaboration.

He also highlighted India’s march towards a USD 30 Trillion Economy by 2047 with a per capita income of USD 18,000 and urged the graduates to create technology than wage advantage to increase India’s share of world manufacturing output comparable to USA & China.

“The government’s targeted expenditure of 5% of GDP towards infrastructure creation in the next five years is a big opportunity for young graduates”, he said.

On the occasion, Venketrama Raja conferred degrees to 4,100 UG, PG & Ph.D. graduates in Engineering, Sciences, Management, Law, Education & Humanities.

The Founder-Chancellor’s Best Doctoral thesis Award was given to Dr.B.Harishbabu, Dr.Bhavana Sivakumar & Dr.Raghunath Dos for their outstanding Ph.D. thesis work in Engineering, Sciences and non-STEM disciplines respectively.

The Lord Selvamuthukumar award for the best outgoing B.Tech. graduate of the 2024 batch was presented to Karthik Sainath Reddy from the CSE branch.

Earlier, Dr. S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA Deemed University welcomed the gathering.

The function was presided by Prof. R. Sethuraman, Chancellor of SASTRA University.