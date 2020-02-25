Signature campaign launched for highlighting issues of unemployed youth

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Seeking redressal of their grievances, many scholars, students and unemployed youth launched a signature campaign at Jammu University, here today.

The signature campaign was organized under the banner of Jammu Kashmir Students and Unemployed Youth Association (JKSUYA), with the theme “Save Our Future”.

The campaign aimed at highlighting various issues pertaining to the youth of J&K, which include the untimely scrapping of age relaxation clause, SRO 202, 50000 jobs, slashing of salaries of college contractual lecturers, pending results of J&K Bank and KAS 2018 examination.

Students and scholars from different colleges and departments participated in the signature campaign and more than one thousand signatures were registered. The students expressed concerns over the growing predicament and unemployment rate in J&K and requested the Lt Governor to fulfill the promise of 50000 jobs. They also demanded complete revocation of the anti youth and unconstitutional policies implemented in J&K. Also, various candidates preparing for different Central level and UPSC examination demanded restoration of age relaxation clause to the domicile of J&K as it used to compensate the years lost to violence and conflict. There was growing resentment among J&K Bank & KAS 2018 examination candidate on prolong delay in declaration of their result and conduct of interviews. The result of J&K Bank is pending for more than eight months leaving many candidates in the state of dilemma.

JKSUYA highlighted all these issues and requested the Government for timely redressal of all the grievances. After conduct signature campaign across various colleges and institutions, JKSUYA will submit these signed flexes along with a detailed memorandum to LG of J&K, GC Murmu.