Sidhu Returns To First Love: Back In Commentary Box After Decade This IPL

NEW DELHI, Mar 19: Set to be back in the commentary box after a decade with the upcoming IPL, flamboyant former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu says the glitzy league would help decide the T20 World Cup squad of not just India but also other countries.

After a decade-long stint in the unforgiving world of politics, Sidhu and his ‘Sidhuisms’ will be back on air starting with the IPL, which precedes the T20 World Cup in June.

“The IPL will set the tone for the World Cup. There is no other cricket happening. The eyes of the world are on IPL. This is where you can snatch a berth for the T20 World Cup, not only Indians, even the foreign players,” Sidhu told PTI in an interview facilitated by the IPL’s official TV broadcaster ‘Star Sports’.