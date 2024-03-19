SDG Of BSF Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC In Kupwara

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Mar 19: Special Director General (DG) of Border Security Force’s Western Command in Chandigarh Y B Khurania visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed operational preparedness, officials said on Tuesday.

The visit comes at a time when the vigil along the LoC in J&K has been stepped up with the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

Additionally, the counter infiltration grid is also on a high alert as militants from across may try to infiltrate as the snow has started melting along the mountain passes.

Officials said the special DG reviewed the operational preparedness of LoC deployed units in Kupwara and also interacted with troops.

“Y B Khurania IPS, Special Director General, SDG HQ BSF (Western Command), visited forward areas of #Kupwara to review the operational preparedness of #LoC deployed Units. SDG interacted with troops & applauded them for their unwavering performance in challenging situations,” BSF Kashmir said in a post on X.

The BSF is deployed along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and it works under the operational control of the Army.