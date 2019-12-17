Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari to star in YRF’s ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

NEW DELHI: Yash Raj Films (YRF) is making ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and it has completely rebooted the film to be set in today’s day and age.

The much-anticipated sequel will see a huge time leap of 10 years and introduce an incredibly fresh pair as the talented conmen Bunty and Babli. Siddhant Chaturvedi, the ‘Gully Boy’ hunk who played the role of MC Sher with elan, is the new Bunty and YRF is launching a new heroine to watch out for with this franchise.

‘Babli’ will be played by Sharvari, a stunningly gorgeous girl from Mumbai that YRF discovered last year and has been grooming her since then.

YRF has always opened its doors to welcome supremely talented artists like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Bhumi Pednekar and launched them with films that went on to become cult classics. Sharvari, naturally, becomes a talent to watch out for.

YRF has also always launched several new directors under its banner and ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ will be directed by Varun Sharma, who was an Assistant Director on YRF’s biggest blockbusters ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. (AGENCIES)