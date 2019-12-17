Amazon Prime Video releases first poster of ‘The Forgotten Army- Azaadi ke Liye’

NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Videos on Tuesday released the poster of ‘The Forgotten Army- Azaadi ke Liye’, as their first show for the year 2020.

‘The Forgotten Army’ marks the directorial debut of Kabir Khan in the digital space. The show stars two promising actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari as the protagonists.

As the title suggests, the show seems to be a tough and strong tale of the Army highlighting the valour and bravery that the battles bring to our nation.

The official Instagram and Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Videos shared the first poster captioning, “thrilled to begin 2020 with our dream project with @kabirkhankk, #TheForgottenArmy! @sunsunnykhez @sharvari”. (AGENCIES)