‘Gully Boy’ out of Oscars 2020 race

NEW DELHI: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gully Boy’ which was India’s official entry for the Oscars in the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ category, is out of the race of the 92nd Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.

The international films which have been shortlisted for the Best Foreign Film Oscar are–South Korea- ‘Parasite’, Russia – ‘Beanpole’, Czech Republic – ‘The Painted Bird’, Estonia – ‘Truth And Justice’,France – ‘Les Mis?rables’, Hungary- ‘Those Who Remained’,North Macedonia – ‘Honeyland’,Poland – ‘Corpus Christi’, Senegal – ‘Atlantics’, and Spain – ‘Pain and Glory’.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, actor Kabir Bedi said,”DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED “Gully Boy” not in Short List of Oscar’s Best International Film category. But I’m not surprised. I received “Gully Boy” DVD mailer from Amazon Studios only TODAY. If Oscars voters didn’t get to see the film, how could they have voted for it?@FarOutAkhtar”. (AGENCIES)